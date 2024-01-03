HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 3
The day of January 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's a happening first Wednesday of the year! Wonder why and how? Check out Delhi's culture scene that is sure to kill all the winter blues that you must be experiencing in NCR right now!
#Staged
What: Magic Show ft OP Sharma Jr
Where: Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, 24, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad
When: December 30 to Jan 7
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (Red Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Kalavriksha 2024
Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, 35, Firozeshah Road, Mandi House
When: January 1 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Mirror/Maze ft Ranbir Kaleka & Gayatri Sinha
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket
When: Jan 3
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Ishika Performing Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Iris Broadway, Sector 86, Gurugram
When: Jan 3
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo - Winter Special
Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg-Sansad Marg
When: Jan 3 to 11
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: ₹50
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)