close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 3

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 3

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2024 12:00 AM IST

The day of January 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's a happening first Wednesday of the year! Wonder why and how? Check out Delhi's culture scene that is sure to kill all the winter blues that you must be experiencing in NCR right now!

Catch It Live on January 3.
Catch It Live on January 3.

#Staged

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
OP Sharma Jr is a professional magician from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who has been practicing magic for over 47 years and has earned the reputation of being the fastest magician in the world.
OP Sharma Jr is a professional magician from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who has been practicing magic for over 47 years and has earned the reputation of being the fastest magician in the world.

What: Magic Show ft OP Sharma Jr

Where: Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, 24, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad

When: December 30 to Jan 7

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (Red Line)

#ArtAttack

This group exhibition is organised by the faculty members of College of Art, Delhi.
This group exhibition is organised by the faculty members of College of Art, Delhi.

What: Kalavriksha 2024

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, 35, Firozeshah Road, Mandi House

When: January 1 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#LitTalk

Alongside the ongoing exhibition Mirror/Maze, this evening will have a conversation between Ranbir Kaleka and Gayatri Sinha after an introduction by Roobina Karode.
Alongside the ongoing exhibition Mirror/Maze, this evening will have a conversation between Ranbir Kaleka and Gayatri Sinha after an introduction by Roobina Karode.

What: Mirror/Maze ft Ranbir Kaleka & Gayatri Sinha

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket

When: Jan 3

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

This evening will witness a musical extravaganza by Ishika Band.(Photo: Instagram)
This evening will witness a musical extravaganza by Ishika Band.(Photo: Instagram)

What: Ishika Performing Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Iris Broadway, Sector 86, Gurugram

When: Jan 3

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

From tie and die to bandhej and Kalamkari to Kanchipuram, there's a huge variety in silks available at this exhibition.
From tie and die to bandhej and Kalamkari to Kanchipuram, there's a huge variety in silks available at this exhibition.

What: National Silk Expo - Winter Special

Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg-Sansad Marg

When: Jan 3 to 11

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: 50

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out