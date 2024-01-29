 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 30 - Hindustan Times
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 30

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 30

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 29, 2024 11:59 PM IST

The day of January 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Feeling cold in the coldest January that Delhi has seen in the last 12 years? Let these events warm you up!

Catch it live on January 30
Catch it live on January 30

#ArtAttack

This immersive exhibition has works of Raihan Vadra, who uses installations, visual art, sound and lighting to explore multiple comparisons and analogies that human beings face through life.
What: Upamana

Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: Jan 28 to Feb 4

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#StepUp

Organised by Kathak Kendra, the 36th edition of this festival has talk shows and seminars in the mornings that will be followed by concerts in the evening.
What: Kathak Mahotsav 2024

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 29 to 31

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.kathakkendra.in

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Tushar Basra, Vaibhav Karn, Madhur Virli, Lalit Bhatia

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Satya Niketan

When: Jan 30

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#LitTalk

What: Conversation: Decolonising Literary Spaces

Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg

When: Jan 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Aditi & Mayank Duo

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: Jan 30

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.pianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
