HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 30
The day of January 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Feeling cold in the coldest January that Delhi has seen in the last 12 years? Let these events warm you up!
#ArtAttack
What: Upamana
Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: Jan 28 to Feb 4
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Kathak Mahotsav 2024
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 29 to 31
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.kathakkendra.in
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gangsters ft Tushar Basra, Vaibhav Karn, Madhur Virli, Lalit Bhatia
Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Satya Niketan
When: Jan 30
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
#LitTalk
What: Conversation: Decolonising Literary Spaces
Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg
When: Jan 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Aditi & Mayank Duo
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: Jan 30
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.pianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)