HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 7 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Divine Manifestation – Artworks by Meena Sansanwal
Where: Black Cube Gallery, G12A, Hauz Khas
When: January 7 to 22
Timing: Noon to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#Staged
What: Humare Ram ft Ashutosh Rana & Rahull R Bhuchar
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: January 7
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Margam ft Meghna Lokabhirama Nandini Raju
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Faulad ka Aakash: Performative Readings of Mohan Rakesh’s Short Stories – Alka Rajan, Apoorvanand, Purwa Bharadwaj and Raza Haider
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: January 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 7
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Winter Carnival
Where: Nexus, Select CityWalk, Plot A3, District Centre, Saket
When: January 7 to 11
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)