    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 7 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, Jan 7 promises loads if you wish to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. But before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 07, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Divine Manifestation – Artworks by Meena Sansanwal

    Gram it: When it's a bright, sunny day in Delhi winter and the ducks at Lodhi Gardens decide to go for a swim then none can pass by without a pause! Soaking in this sight and appearing enchanted by this pleasing occasion is a foreigner, who decides to capture the moment with her mobile camera. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Where: Black Cube Gallery, G12A, Hauz Khas

    When: January 7 to 22

    Timing: Noon to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Humare Ram ft Ashutosh Rana & Rahull R Bhuchar

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: January 7

    Timing: 2pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Bharatanatyam Margam ft Meghna Lokabhirama Nandini Raju

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 7

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Faulad ka Aakash: Performative Readings of Mohan Rakesh’s Short Stories – Alka Rajan, Apoorvanand, Purwa Bharadwaj and Raza Haider

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: January 7

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: January 7

    Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Winter Carnival

    Where: Nexus, Select CityWalk, Plot A3, District Centre, Saket

    When: January 7 to 11

    Timing: 11am to 10pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    © 2026 HindustanTimes