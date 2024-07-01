 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 1 - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 1

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of July 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Nazariye

Catch It Live on July 1
Where: The Stainless Gallery, Block C-O, NH-19, New Friends Colony

When: June 29 to July 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Curated Mondays ft Karan & Aditya

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: July 1

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Workshop on Kutiyattam

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: July 1

Timing: 3pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki

Where: The Laugh Store, Shop No 4D, Tower 8 C, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 1
© 2024 HindustanTimes
