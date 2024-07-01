HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 1

#ArtAttackWhat: NazariyeWhere: The Stainless Gallery, Block C-O, NH-19, New Friends ColonyWhen: June 29 to July 3Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line) #TuneInWhat: Curated Mondays ft Karan & AdityaWhere: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya NagarWhen: July 1Timing: 9pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #LitTalkWhat: Workshop on KutiyattamWhere: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi EstateWhen: July 1Timing: 3pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish SolankiWhere: The Laugh Store, Shop No 4D, Tower 8 C, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: July 1Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Phase 3 (Rapid Metro) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction