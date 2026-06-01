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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 1 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, June 1 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. Read on for HTCity Delhi Junction's recommendations!

    Published on: Jun 01, 2026 2:43 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: International Children’s Day

    Delhiites made the most of the pleasant weather after fresh spells of rain, over the weekend, cooled down the temperatures in the city. As mercury is expected to rise again and hover around 35°C this week, here's how some cheerful moments will help beat the Monday blues. This duo at India Gate makes the most of the rains at the India Gate, Kartavya Path. (Photo: HT)
    Delhiites made the most of the pleasant weather after fresh spells of rain, over the weekend, cooled down the temperatures in the city. As mercury is expected to rise again and hover around 35°C this week, here's how some cheerful moments will help beat the Monday blues. This duo at India Gate makes the most of the rains at the India Gate, Kartavya Path. (Photo: HT)

    Where: Russian House, 24, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House

    When: June 1

    Timing: 3pm to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Draupadi

    Where: Meghdoot-III, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: June 1

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: In Concert | Classical Guitarist Dmitry Zagumennikov Live

    Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place

    When: June 1

    Timing: 7.30pm to 8.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) and Janpath (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Cockroach Comedy Party – A Stand Up Comedy Show Ft. Shubham Shandilya

    Where: The Project Comedy, UG 02, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

    When: May 31 to June 18

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On June 1 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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