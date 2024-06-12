 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 12 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 12

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 12, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Atrangi

Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: Jun 11 to 17

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Prince Narula Live

Where: SoHo-Delhi, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: June 12

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Samaagam | Kathak Recital ft Dr Keya Chanda

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: June 12

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

