HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 12

#ArtAttack
What: Atrangi
Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how
When: Jun 11 to 17
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Prince Narula Live
Where: SoHo-Delhi, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: June 12
Timing: 11pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 12
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Samaagam | Kathak Recital ft Dr Keya Chanda
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: June 12
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)