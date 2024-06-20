HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 20

#Staged
What: Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2024 | Mahabali
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: June 20
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Pritam Das
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Celebrating Spain's Iconic Film Directors | Welcome Mr Marshall!
Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jazz ft Soliloquy
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: June 20
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)