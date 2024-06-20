 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 20 - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 20

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 20, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2024 | Mahabali

Catch It Live on June 20

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: June 20

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Pritam Das

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Celebrating Spain's Iconic Film Directors | Welcome Mr Marshall!

Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jazz ft Soliloquy

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: June 20

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
