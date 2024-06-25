 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 25 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 25

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Kalabimb

Catch It Live on June 25
Catch It Live on June 25

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

When: June 22 to 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Summer Sonata | Gaetano Donizetti: L’Elisir d’amore

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: June 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jazz ft Vatsal & Zahra

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: June 25

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.https://www.thepianoman.in/

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 25
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On