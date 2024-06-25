HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 25

#ArtAttack
What: Kalabimb
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 22 to 26
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Summer Sonata | Gaetano Donizetti: L’Elisir d’amore
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: June 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jazz ft Vatsal & Zahra
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: June 25
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.https://www.thepianoman.in/