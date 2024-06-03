HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 3

#CineCall What: EcoReels Film Festival | Aravali - The Lost Mountains Catch It Live on June 3

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When: June 1 to 3

Timing: 11am to 7 pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Come With Your Own Light

Where: Gallery Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai

When: April 15 to June 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jazz ft Siddharth Gautam

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: June 3

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.com

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: 2 Woke Girls

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 3

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction