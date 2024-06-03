HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 3

#CineCall
What: EcoReels Film Festival | Aravali - The Lost Mountains
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: June 1 to 3
Timing: 11am to 7 pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Come With Your Own Light
Where: Gallery Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai
When: April 15 to June 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jazz ft Siddharth Gautam
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: June 3
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.com
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: 2 Woke Girls
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: June 3
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)