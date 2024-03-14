HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 14
The day of March 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival | The Drunk
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 14
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Sahityotsav 2024
Where: Rabindra Bhavan, Sahitya Akademi, 35, Ferozeshah Road
When: March 11 to 16
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Water, the bliss
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Mar 12 to 16
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Thursday Tickles ft Nishant Suri, Shreya Priyam Roy & Kaviraj Singh
Where: Exevo Alt, 12A, Hauz Khas Village
When: March 14
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)