HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 14

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 14, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of March 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | The Drunk

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 14

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: Sahityotsav 2024

Where: Rabindra Bhavan, Sahitya Akademi, 35, Ferozeshah Road

When: March 11 to 16

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Water, the bliss

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Mar 12 to 16

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Thursday Tickles ft Nishant Suri, Shreya Priyam Roy & Kaviraj Singh

Where: Exevo Alt, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

When: March 14

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

 

