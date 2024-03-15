HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 15
The day of March 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Bangla Cine Utsav 2024 | Bultir Result
Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Gole Market
When: March 15
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Gestural Intuition
Where: LT Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 15 to 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: CAN'T ft Daniel Sloss
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg
When: March 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Sahityotsav 2024
Where: Rabindra Bhavan, Sahitya Akademi, 35, Ferozeshah Road
When: March 11 to 16
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Noida Bazar
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Sector 33A, Noida
When: March 15 to 31
Timing: 11am to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)