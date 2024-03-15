 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 15 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 15

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of March 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#CineCall

What: Bangla Cine Utsav 2024 | Bultir Result

Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Gole Market

When: March 15

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Gestural Intuition

Where: LT Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 15 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: CAN'T ft Daniel Sloss

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

When: March 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: Sahityotsav 2024

Where: Rabindra Bhavan, Sahitya Akademi, 35, Ferozeshah Road

When: March 11 to 16

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Noida Bazar

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Sector 33A, Noida

When: March 15 to 31

Timing: 11am to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

 

© 2024 HindustanTimes
