HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 19 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Vasant Utsav – A Festival of Folk Arts
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: March 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Once Upon a Sculptor – Sculptures by KS Radhakrishnan
Where: Chawla Art Gallery, Square One Mall, Saket
When: March 18 to April 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Indian Ocean Live
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: March 19
Timing: 7pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#StepUp
What: Devi Natya-Katha by Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh
Where: Unmukt Amphitheatre , Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath
When: March 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)