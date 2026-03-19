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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 19 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, March 19 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. Read on for HTCity Delhi Junction's recommendations!

    Updated on: Mar 19, 2026 4:03 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Vasant Utsav – A Festival of Folk Arts

    Gram it: Navratri commenced on Thursday, immersing Delhi in festive fervour. Among the many temples decorated across the city, here’s a view of the iconic Jhandewala Mandir that is decked with lights and flowers. The temple's history dates back to the late 18th century when one Badri Das dreamt of an idol of a goddess in a deep cave. The lamps lit in this cave have been burning continuously for nearly eight decades! (Photo: ANI)
    Gram it: Navratri commenced on Thursday, immersing Delhi in festive fervour. Among the many temples decorated across the city, here’s a view of the iconic Jhandewala Mandir that is decked with lights and flowers. The temple's history dates back to the late 18th century when one Badri Das dreamt of an idol of a goddess in a deep cave. The lamps lit in this cave have been burning continuously for nearly eight decades! (Photo: ANI)

    Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: March 19

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Once Upon a Sculptor – Sculptures by KS Radhakrishnan

    Where: Chawla Art Gallery, Square One Mall, Saket

    When: March 18 to April 30

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Indian Ocean Live

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: March 19

    Timing: 7pm to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #StepUp

    What: Devi Natya-Katha by Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh

    Where: Unmukt Amphitheatre , Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath

    When: March 19

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 19 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 19 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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