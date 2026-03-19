HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 19 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Vasant Utsav – A Festival of Folk Arts Gram it: Navratri commenced on Thursday, immersing Delhi in festive fervour. Among the many temples decorated across the city, here’s a view of the iconic Jhandewala Mandir that is decked with lights and flowers. The temple's history dates back to the late 18th century when one Badri Das dreamt of an idol of a goddess in a deep cave. The lamps lit in this cave have been burning continuously for nearly eight decades! (Photo: ANI)

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: March 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Once Upon a Sculptor – Sculptures by KS Radhakrishnan

Where: Chawla Art Gallery, Square One Mall, Saket

When: March 18 to April 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: Indian Ocean Live

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: March 19

Timing: 7pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#StepUp What: Devi Natya-Katha by Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh

Where: Unmukt Amphitheatre , Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath

When: March 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)