HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 25 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Kashi -- Photographs by Anshuman Sen
Where: Academy of Fine Arts and Literature, 4/6 Siri Fort Institutional Area, Opposite Gate 2 of Siri Fort Auditorium
When: March 25 to 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: International Film Festival Delhi
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Bharat Mandapam
When: March 25 to March 31
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.iffdelhi.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: DeMira & Laat Sahab Laut Aaye
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Lineup ft Inder Sahani
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 25
Timing: 9.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
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