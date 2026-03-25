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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 25 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, March 25 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. Read on for HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations!

    Published on: Mar 25, 2026 2:43 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Kashi -- Photographs by Anshuman Sen

    Ram Navami lights up the neighbourhood: Glowing with festive lights ahead of Ram Navami, a temple in New Friends Colony stands beautifully decorated as devotees gather to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram. The auspicious festival is marked with special prayers, bhajans and aartis in temples across the city. Many devotees also recite verses from the Ramayana as part of the celebrations. The illuminated neighborhood temple becomes a warm gathering point for the community, reflecting the devotion and festive spirit associated with the occasion (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
    Ram Navami lights up the neighbourhood: Glowing with festive lights ahead of Ram Navami, a temple in New Friends Colony stands beautifully decorated as devotees gather to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram. The auspicious festival is marked with special prayers, bhajans and aartis in temples across the city. Many devotees also recite verses from the Ramayana as part of the celebrations. The illuminated neighborhood temple becomes a warm gathering point for the community, reflecting the devotion and festive spirit associated with the occasion (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

    Where: Academy of Fine Arts and Literature, 4/6 Siri Fort Institutional Area, Opposite Gate 2 of Siri Fort Auditorium

    When: March 25 to 31

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: International Film Festival Delhi

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Bharat Mandapam

    When: March 25 to March 31

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.iffdelhi.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: DeMira & Laat Sahab Laut Aaye

    Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 25

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Lineup ft Inder Sahani

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: March 25

    Timing: 9.45pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 25 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 25 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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