HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 25 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack What: Kashi -- Photographs by Anshuman Sen Ram Navami lights up the neighbourhood: Glowing with festive lights ahead of Ram Navami, a temple in New Friends Colony stands beautifully decorated as devotees gather to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram. The auspicious festival is marked with special prayers, bhajans and aartis in temples across the city. Many devotees also recite verses from the Ramayana as part of the celebrations. The illuminated neighborhood temple becomes a warm gathering point for the community, reflecting the devotion and festive spirit associated with the occasion (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Academy of Fine Arts and Literature, 4/6 Siri Fort Institutional Area, Opposite Gate 2 of Siri Fort Auditorium

When: March 25 to 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#CineCall What: International Film Festival Delhi

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Bharat Mandapam

When: March 25 to March 31

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.iffdelhi.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged What: DeMira & Laat Sahab Laut Aaye

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: The Lineup ft Inder Sahani

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: March 25

Timing: 9.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

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