    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 5 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    March 5 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. Read on for HTCity Delhi Junction's recommendations! 

    Published on: Mar 05, 2026 12:49 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Luminous Terrains by Paresh Maity

    Where: CCA, Bikaner House,Pandara Road, near India Gate

    On till: March 10

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh O Ullas ft. Harsh Gujral

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: March 5

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Tribes Art Fest 2026

    Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    On till: March 13

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

