HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 5 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Luminous Terrains by Paresh Maity
Where: CCA, Bikaner House,Pandara Road, near India Gate
On till: March 10
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh O Ullas ft. Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: March 5
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Tribes Art Fest 2026
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
On till: March 13
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)