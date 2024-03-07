 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 7 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 7

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2024 10:45 AM IST

The day of March 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: Sarangi Legacy 2024 ft Nabeel Khan and Pt Rajendra Prasanna

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: March 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Just Joking ft Nishant Suri, Manik Mahna & Paul The Black

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: March 7

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#CineCall

What: IAWRT Asian Women’s Film Festival | The Siren

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 7

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli Exhibition

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, 1, CBD, Shahdara

When: March 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkar Duma (Blue & Pink Lines)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
