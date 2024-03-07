HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 7
The day of March 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Sarangi Legacy 2024 ft Nabeel Khan and Pt Rajendra Prasanna
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: March 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Just Joking ft Nishant Suri, Manik Mahna & Paul The Black
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: March 7
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#CineCall
What: IAWRT Asian Women’s Film Festival | The Siren
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 7
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli Exhibition
Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, 1, CBD, Shahdara
When: March 7
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Karkar Duma (Blue & Pink Lines)