HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 7

#TuneIn What: Sarangi Legacy 2024 ft Nabeel Khan and Pt Rajendra Prasanna Catch It Live on March 7

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: March 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Just Joking ft Nishant Suri, Manik Mahna & Paul The Black

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: March 7

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#CineCall

What: IAWRT Asian Women’s Film Festival | The Siren

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 7

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli Exhibition

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, 1, CBD, Shahdara

When: March 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkar Duma (Blue & Pink Lines)

