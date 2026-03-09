HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 9 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Rhythm of Indian Classical Dance Meets the Art of Brazilian Football
Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: March 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Nomads under the Stars (Director: Stanzin Dorjai Gya)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: March 9
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Raising An Athlete Sports Talk Series | Let Her Play – Keeping Our Girls in Sport – G Rajaraman, Champika Sayal, Dr Nanaki J Chadha, Ravi Shingari, Mahreen Bhatia & Amita Malhotra Lalwani (Moderator)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Naman Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: March 9
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo ft Chirag Panjwani & Kaustubh Aggarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram