Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 9 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, March 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Mar 09, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #Staged

    What: Rhythm of Indian Classical Dance Meets the Art of Brazilian Football

    Gram it: The newly inaugurated Delhi Metro corridor, connecting Majlis Park and Maujpur-Babarpur, is now the latest selfie points for many commuters travelling on this route. Here's how some women passengers clicked a selfie, inside the Delhi Metro train inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
    Gram it: The newly inaugurated Delhi Metro corridor, connecting Majlis Park and Maujpur-Babarpur, is now the latest selfie points for many commuters travelling on this route. Here's how some women passengers clicked a selfie, inside the Delhi Metro train inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

    Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: March 9

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Nomads under the Stars (Director: Stanzin Dorjai Gya)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: March 9

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Raising An Athlete Sports Talk Series | Let Her Play – Keeping Our Girls in Sport – G Rajaraman, Champika Sayal, Dr Nanaki J Chadha, Ravi Shingari, Mahreen Bhatia & Amita Malhotra Lalwani (Moderator)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 9

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Naman Live

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: March 9

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft Chirag Panjwani & Kaustubh Aggarwal

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: March 9

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Design One – Spring Summer Delhi Edit 2026

    Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    When: March 9 & 10

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: 50 (Adult) & 25 (Child)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 9 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 9 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes