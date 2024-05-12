HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 12
The day of May 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Habitat Film Festival | Joram
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 3 to 12
Timing: 1.30pm to 7pm
Entry: http://www.habitatworld.com (Free Registration)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Seedhe Maut Lunch Break India Tour
Where: Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, Outer Peripheral Area, ITO
When: May 12
Timing: 7pm to 10pm
Entry: http://www.zomato.com
Neatest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Nishant Suri Live
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: May 12
Timing: 8pm
Entry: http://www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#Staged
What: Sir Sir Sarla
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: May 12
Timing: 6pm
Entry: http://www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: World Music ft Ser o Dúo
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar
When: May 12
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: http://www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)