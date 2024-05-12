HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 12

#CineCall What: Habitat Film Festival | Joram Catch It Live on May 12

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3 to 12

Timing: 1.30pm to 7pm

Entry: http://www.habitatworld.com (Free Registration)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Seedhe Maut Lunch Break India Tour

Where: Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, Outer Peripheral Area, ITO

When: May 12

Timing: 7pm to 10pm

Entry: http://www.zomato.com

Neatest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Nishant Suri Live

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: May 12

Timing: 8pm

Entry: http://www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#Staged

What: Sir Sir Sarla

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: May 12

Timing: 6pm

Entry: http://www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: World Music ft Ser o Dúo

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: May 12

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: http://www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

