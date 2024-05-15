HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 15
The day of May 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: People, Places, Things
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53 Defence Colony
When: May 6 to June 15
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Best of Laugh Store ft Manik, Aakash and Nishant
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: May 15
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: The Quintessentials Live
Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: May 15
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Manju V Nair
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Kaara Summer Show
Where: Ambassador Hotel, Sujan Singh Park, near Khan Market
When: May 14 & 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)