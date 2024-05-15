HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 15

#ArtAttack What: People, Places, Things Catch It Live on May 15

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53 Defence Colony

When: May 6 to June 15

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Best of Laugh Store ft Manik, Aakash and Nishant

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: May 15

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: The Quintessentials Live

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: May 15

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Manju V Nair

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Kaara Summer Show

Where: Ambassador Hotel, Sujan Singh Park, near Khan Market

When: May 14 & 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)