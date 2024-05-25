HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 25

#Staged What: Barff (ICE) Catch It Live on May 25

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: May 25 & 26

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Yeh Jo Hans Rahi Hai Duniya ft Rahgir

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: May 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Samagam Art Fest 2024

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 24 to 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad

When: May 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line)

#FleaSpree

What: India Fashion World Exhibition

Where: Welcomhotel, District Center, Sector 10 Dwarka

When: May 24 to 26

Timings: 10am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 10 (Blue Line)

