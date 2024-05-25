HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 25

#Staged
What: Barff (ICE)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: May 25 & 26
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Yeh Jo Hans Rahi Hai Duniya ft Rahgir
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: May 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Samagam Art Fest 2024
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 24 to 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad
When: May 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line)
#FleaSpree
What: India Fashion World Exhibition
Where: Welcomhotel, District Center, Sector 10 Dwarka
When: May 24 to 26
Timings: 10am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 10 (Blue Line)