HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 6

A scene from Arjunn Dutta's film Deep Fridge (in Bengali), which features actors Tanushree Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee and Debjani Chatterjee. It will be screened at 6.30pm on May 6.

#CineCall

What: Habitat Film Festival | Deep Fridge

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3 to 12

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration free)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

An artwork by Sobharani Shyam is displayed at this exhibition of contemporary Gond artists from Madhya Pradesh's villages of Patangarh and Mandla. This show is organised in collaboration with The Raza Foundation.

What: The Gond Qalam

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 5 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Pop Rock ft Jeff Foster

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: May 6

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Nritya Mahotsav | Kathak Recital ft Sanjeet Gangani

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: May 6 to 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Fabindia Sale

Where: Himachal Bhawan, 27, Sikandra Road, Mandi House

When: May 6 to 19

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

