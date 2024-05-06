HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 6
The day of May 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Habitat Film Festival | Deep Fridge
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 3 to 12
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration free)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Gond Qalam
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 5 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pop Rock ft Jeff Foster
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: May 6
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Nritya Mahotsav | Kathak Recital ft Sanjeet Gangani
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: May 6 to 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Fabindia Sale
Where: Himachal Bhawan, 27, Sikandra Road, Mandi House
When: May 6 to 19
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)