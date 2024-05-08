HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 8
The day of May 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Habitat Film Festival | Nanda Master'nka Chatasali
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 3 to 12
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration Free)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Nritya Mahotsav | Kathak Recital ft Dhirendra Tiwari
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: May 6 to 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Rupantar
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 7 to 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jazz Pop ft Gaurav & Parijat
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: May 8
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini
When: May 8
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)