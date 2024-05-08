HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 8

#CineCall What: Habitat Film Festival | Nanda Master'nka Chatasali Catch It Live on May 8

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3 to 12

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration Free)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Nritya Mahotsav | Kathak Recital ft Dhirendra Tiwari

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: May 6 to 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Rupantar

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 7 to 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jazz Pop ft Gaurav & Parijat

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: May 8

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini

When: May 8

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

