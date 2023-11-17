close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 17

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 17

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 17, 2023 10:00 AM IST

The day of November 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's not Friday but Friyay! Thinking why/how? Here are the top reasons:

Catch It Live on November 17
Catch It Live on November 17

#JustForLaughs

Chandigarh-based comic, Gurleen Pannu will be performing her set 'Pannu Yaar'.
Chandigarh-based comic, Gurleen Pannu will be performing her set 'Pannu Yaar'.

What: Pannu Yaar! ft Gurleen Pannu

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegal Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: November 17

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Antra Srivastava's solo exhibition showcases acrylic on canvas artworks by her.
Antra Srivastava's solo exhibition showcases acrylic on canvas artworks by her.

What: Pravaah

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, Rafi Marg

When: November 17 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

(L to R) Sarod players, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Ayaan Ali Bangash will be performing at Sumitra Charat Ram Award Ceremony.
(L to R) Sarod players, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Ayaan Ali Bangash will be performing at Sumitra Charat Ram Award Ceremony.

What: Sarod Recital by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: November 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by Kuljeet Singh, Daastaan-E-Guru Nanak is a musical about the life, journeys and teachings of Baba Nanak.
Directed by Kuljeet Singh, Daastaan-E-Guru Nanak is a musical about the life, journeys and teachings of Baba Nanak.

What: Tafreeh Art Festival | Daastaan-E-Guru Nanak

Where: Silly Souls Studio, 29/1, Alipur Road, Civil Lines

When: November 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

The Proposal is a 2009 American romantic comedy film directed by Anne Fletcher.
The Proposal is a 2009 American romantic comedy film directed by Anne Fletcher.

What: The Proposal

Where: Candor TechSpace, Sector 62, Noida

When: November 17

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

