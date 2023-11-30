HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 30
The day of November 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's still a day away from the weekend, but there's nothing that can stop Delhiites from staying spectacular since there are a plenty of events to indulge in. Here's a list curated especially for you:
#TuneIn
What: Tushar Modi Live
Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 30
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: G-Faad Comedy ft Manik & Nishant
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: November 30
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Iconic – Masterpieces Of Indian Modern Art
Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place
When: November 26 to December 16
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Pitara Theatre TYA Festival | Yeh Dunia Rangeen
Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road
When: November 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: 4th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival | Kolahal
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 30
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
What: New Delhi Korean Film Festival 2023 | Little Forest
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Winter Wedding Bazaar
Where: Crowne Plaza, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: November 30
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala
Entry: Free