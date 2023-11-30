close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 30

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 30

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2023 06:49 AM IST

The day of November 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's still a day away from the weekend, but there's nothing that can stop Delhiites from staying spectacular since there are a plenty of events to indulge in. Here's a list curated especially for you:

Catch It Live on November 30
Catch It Live on November 30

#TuneIn

Jaipur-based singer Tushar Modi is known for his version of Farhan Akhtar's Tum Ho Toh (2008).
Jaipur-based singer Tushar Modi is known for his version of Farhan Akhtar's Tum Ho Toh (2008).

What: Tushar Modi Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 30

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comedians Manik Mahna and Nishant Suri will be performing live at this event.
Comedians Manik Mahna and Nishant Suri will be performing live at this event.

What: G-Faad Comedy ft Manik & Nishant

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: November 30

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Celebrating the diversity of Indian art across two centuries, this exhibition has works of Akbar Padamsee, FN Souza, Jamini Roy, and Laxman Pai to name a few.
Celebrating the diversity of Indian art across two centuries, this exhibition has works of Akbar Padamsee, FN Souza, Jamini Roy, and Laxman Pai to name a few.

What: Iconic – Masterpieces Of Indian Modern Art

Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place

When: November 26 to December 16

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by Imran Khan, the play Yeh Duniya Rangeen will be presented by Theatre I-Entertainment at the ongoing Pitara Theatre TYA Festival.
Directed by Imran Khan, the play Yeh Duniya Rangeen will be presented by Theatre I-Entertainment at the ongoing Pitara Theatre TYA Festival.

What: Pitara Theatre TYA Festival | Yeh Dunia Rangeen

Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road

When: November 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Marathi short film Kolahal, directed by Santosh Panthare, will open the the fourth edition of Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival, which is organised by Kriti Film Club.
Marathi short film Kolahal, directed by Santosh Panthare, will open the the fourth edition of Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival, which is organised by Kriti Film Club.

What: 4th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival | Kolahal

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 30

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

Little Forest, directed by Yim Soon-rye, is a Korean film based on a manga series by the same name.
Little Forest, directed by Yim Soon-rye, is a Korean film based on a manga series by the same name.

What: New Delhi Korean Film Festival 2023 | Little Forest

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Bridal wear collection from various brands will be part of Umang Exhibition by Nirmal Gupta.
Bridal wear collection from various brands will be part of Umang Exhibition by Nirmal Gupta.

What: Winter Wedding Bazaar

Where: Crowne Plaza, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: November 30

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

