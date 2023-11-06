HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 6

Who says Monday is only about the blues? It's all about the perception. Try seeing this as the start of one of the most happening weeks in the year. Here's how:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 6

Madhubani, Gond, Phad, Sanjhi and Warli paintings are on display at this exhibition.

What: Samanvay – Harmony In Nature

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: November 3 to 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Dhrupad Bandhu, Sanjeev Kumar Jha and Manish Kumar, who have trained in the Dagarvaani style of Dhrupad will be performing at this event.

What: Dhrupad Navächär ft Dhrupad Bandhu

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 6

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Pratyush Chaubey's YouTube bio describes him as a frustrated software engineer from a small town.

What: Zimmedar ft Pratyush Chaubey

Where: Noida Social, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18

When: November 6

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

This is a five-day handloom and handicrafts exhibition by Rana Sahab Artisans Foundation.

What: Morpankhi – Handloom & Handicrafts Exhibition

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House

When: November 2 to 6

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

Entry: Free

