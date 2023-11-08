HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 8

There's no space for mid-week blues when it's the week just before Diwali! A lot is keeping the city abuzz, and here's why you must check out the festive cheer with all the cultural bling:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 8

Artist Jatin Das' works are displayed at this showcase.

What: Jatin Das – A Retrospective (1963 to 2023)

Where: Gallery 1, National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House

When: November 8 to January 7

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Mohit Joshi is the creative brain behind the band, Usool.

What: Usool Band Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 8

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

(L to R) Swati Sachdeva, Aashish Solanki, Nishant Suri, Gurleen Pannu and Manik Mahna will be performing at this event.

What: Comedy Crackers

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: November 8

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Kathak dancer Ragini Maharaj is a disciple of Guru Sandip Mallick.

What: Kathak Recital ft Ragini Maharaj

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 8

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

At this lifestyle exhibition cum sale of exquisite handloom products, there's something for every age group.

What: National Silk Expo – Diwali Special

Where: Constitution Club Of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg

When: November 7 to 10

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

