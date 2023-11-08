HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 8
The day of November 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
There's no space for mid-week blues when it's the week just before Diwali! A lot is keeping the city abuzz, and here's why you must check out the festive cheer with all the cultural bling:
#ArtAttack
What: Jatin Das – A Retrospective (1963 to 2023)
Where: Gallery 1, National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House
When: November 8 to January 7
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Usool Band Live
Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 8
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Crackers
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: November 8
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Kathak Recital ft Ragini Maharaj
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 8
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo – Diwali Special
Where: Constitution Club Of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg
When: November 7 to 10
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free