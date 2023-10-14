HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 14
The day of October 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
As the weekend begins, get set and head to these places for a crazy Saturday!
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Baithak ft Vandana Pal
Where: Raqs Sky Bar, B-602, 6th Floor, Spaze Business Park, Golf Course Extension, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: October 14
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Soulful Sojourn
Where: All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg
When: October 13 to 19
Timing: 11.30am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Hello Young Man ft Himanshu Bhardwaj
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: October 14
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Aafat Mein Jaan
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11 B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: October 14
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Written on the Wind
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Delhi
When: October 14
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo
Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Fortis Hospital Road, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: October 12 to 17
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest metro station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: Free