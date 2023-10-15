HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 15
The day of October 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Want Sunday to be a fun day? Well, check out these events to know where you can head out in Delhi:
#TuneIn
What: Begum Akhtar Commemoration Concert
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 15
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: Nostalgia and Futurism
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), Rafi Marg
When: October 13 to 19
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Aakash Gupta Live
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: October 15
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet & Blue Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow
#CineCall
What: The Proposal
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram
When: October 15
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com