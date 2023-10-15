News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 15

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 15

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 15, 2023 09:55 AM IST

The day of October 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Want Sunday to be a fun day? Well, check out these events to know where you can head out in Delhi:

Catch It Live on October 15

#TuneIn

Hindustani classical vocalist Rekha Surya is the youngest disciple of Begum Akhtar.
What: Begum Akhtar Commemoration Concert

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 15

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

Artist Palak Pandey's artwork is a part of this exhibiton.
What: Nostalgia and Futurism

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), Rafi Marg

When: October 13 to 19

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Aakash Gupta will be performing his brand new set at the event.
What: Aakash Gupta Live

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: October 15

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet & Blue Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow

#CineCall

The Proposal is a 2009 American romantic comedy film directed by Anne Fletcher.
What: The Proposal

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram

When: October 15

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

