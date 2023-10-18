News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 19

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 19

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 18, 2023 09:34 PM IST

The day of October 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

In between Navratri fervour wondering whether to head out for Ramlila or Durga Puja? Delhi Junction suggests that this Thursday you watch both, but before that check out what's happening in Delhi's culture scene!

Catch It Live on October 19
Catch It Live on October 19

#ArtAttack

A sculpture by artist A Ramachandran, whose work is exhibited at this show.
A sculpture by artist A Ramachandran, whose work is exhibited at this show.

What: Ramachandran: A Retrospective of Sculptures

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: October 17 to 29

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Zeeshan Khan Sabri and Faizan Khan Sabri aka Sabri Brothers will present a Sufi set.
Zeeshan Khan Sabri and Faizan Khan Sabri aka Sabri Brothers will present a Sufi set.

What: Sufi Night ft Sabri Brothers

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: October 19

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor incorporates various facets of Delhi life in his stand-up.
Comedian Gaurav Kapoor incorporates various facets of Delhi life in his stand-up.

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Studio XO, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 19

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Directed by Juhi Goel, this play is based on the works of Russian writer Anton Chekhov.
Directed by Juhi Goel, this play is based on the works of Russian writer Anton Chekhov.

What: The Good Doctor

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: October 19

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Deepak Aurora will present a Kathak recital today.
Deepak Aurora will present a Kathak recital today.

What: Virasat ft Deepak Aurora

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 19

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#CineCall

The Exterminating Angel, a 1962 Mexican surrealist film written and directed by Luis Buñuel, which will be screened with English subtitles.
The Exterminating Angel, a 1962 Mexican surrealist film written and directed by Luis Buñuel, which will be screened with English subtitles.

What: El Angel Exterminador (The Exterminating Angel)

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: October 18

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Co-ord sets in Leheriya by Satyagiri Jaipur are available at this exhibition.
Co-ord sets in Leheriya by Satyagiri Jaipur are available at this exhibition.

What: Pause For A Cause

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road

When: October 19

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

Wednesday, October 18, 2023
