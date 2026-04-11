HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Saturday, April 11 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Revisitations – Artworks by Anjolie Ela Menon

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: April 11 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Zen Katha (Director: Lillete Dubey)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: April 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: National History Conference

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road

When: April 11 to 12

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#BiteStop

What: Scooptastic – Ice Cream Festival

Where: Ambience Mall, 2, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: April 10 to 12

Timing: 10am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Gift of Presence – Dr Saroj Dubey, Prof Charru Sharma & Ritu Bhardwaj