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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Saturday, April 11 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, April 11 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture and nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

    Published on: Apr 11, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Revisitations – Artworks by Anjolie Ela Menon

    Gram it: A murmuration of rosy starlings recently spotted in the sky at Kartavya Path. Lending a warm hue to the summer sunsets are the street lanterns that line-up all the way to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT )
    Gram it: A murmuration of rosy starlings recently spotted in the sky at Kartavya Path. Lending a warm hue to the summer sunsets are the street lanterns that line-up all the way to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT )

    Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: April 11 to 18

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Zen Katha (Director: Lillete Dubey)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: April 11

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: National History Conference

    Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road

    When: April 11 to 12

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #BiteStop

    What: Scooptastic – Ice Cream Festival

    Where: Ambience Mall, 2, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

    When: April 10 to 12

    Timing: 10am to 10pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: The Gift of Presence – Dr Saroj Dubey, Prof Charru Sharma & Ritu Bhardwaj

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: April 11

    Timing: 2pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Absurd Theatre Comedies

    Where: Eternal Oasis, 591A, Sector 42, Golf Course Road, Gurugram (Opp Shiv Nadar School)

    When: April 11

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42/43 Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Daru Badnaam – Standup Comedy Special ft Inder Sahani

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: April 11

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Wedding Syrup – Summer & Wedding Edition

    Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road

    When: April 11 & 12

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: www.insider.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Saturday, April 11 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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