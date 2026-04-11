HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Saturday, April 11 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Revisitations – Artworks by Anjolie Ela Menon
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: April 11 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Zen Katha (Director: Lillete Dubey)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: April 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: National History Conference
Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road
When: April 11 to 12
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#BiteStop
What: Scooptastic – Ice Cream Festival
Where: Ambience Mall, 2, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
When: April 10 to 12
Timing: 10am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Gift of Presence – Dr Saroj Dubey, Prof Charru Sharma & Ritu Bhardwaj
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: April 11
Timing: 2pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Absurd Theatre Comedies
Where: Eternal Oasis, 591A, Sector 42, Golf Course Road, Gurugram (Opp Shiv Nadar School)
When: April 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42/43 Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Daru Badnaam – Standup Comedy Special ft Inder Sahani
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: April 11
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Syrup – Summer & Wedding Edition
Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road
When: April 11 & 12
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)
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