HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 13
The day of September 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Mid-week blues hitting you hard? Get over the grim reality of Wednesday, and let yourself loose in the wonderful world of art and culture with us!
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: September 12
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Afghanistan - Roses Under Thorns
Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Francaise, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: September 13 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Salman Zaman
Where: Studio XO, First Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: September 12
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Films of the Spirit | A Drop of Sunshine
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free