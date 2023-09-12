News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 13

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 12, 2023 08:29 PM IST

The day of September 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Mid-week blues hitting you hard? Get over the grim reality of Wednesday, and let yourself loose in the wonderful world of art and culture with us!

Catch It Live on September 13
#JustForLaughs

Gaurav Gupta will be performing at The Laugh Store in Vegas Mall.
What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: September 12

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

The photography exhibition by Oriane Zerah chooses flowers as a common thread to share her vision about Afghanistan.
What: Afghanistan - Roses Under Thorns

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Francaise, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: September 13 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Salman Khan Niazi (left) and Zaman Khan (right) will perform Bollywood and Hindi-Indie music.
What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Salman Zaman

Where: Studio XO, First Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 12

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

The documentary, A Drop of Sunshine directed by Aparna Sanyal, talks about schizophrenia.
What: Films of the Spirit | A Drop of Sunshine

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

