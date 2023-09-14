News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 15

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 15

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 14, 2023 10:58 PM IST

The day of September 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Yaaay, it's finally Friday. And guess what? There's a lot happening across NCR, that you just can't miss! Gear up for a fun-filled day ahead as we fill you in with the best of what's happening in the culture scene:

#TuneIn

Babbal Rai and Jassie Gill are all set to perform on September 15.
What: HT City DLF CyberHub Friday Jam Season 8 ft Jassie Gill & Babbal Rai

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 15

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) & Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Stand-up comic Rajat Chauhan will take to stage for a fun evening.
What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: September 15

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 14 Dwarka (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Manish Moitra's acrylic canvas is a part of the group exhibition, The Millennials.
What: The Millennials

Where: Art Magnum, 60/2C, Yusuf Sarai, Sri Aurobindo Marg

When: September 15 to October 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

The play staged as part of Kathasutra Utsav, will be presented by Swati Sinha Studio.
What: Kathasutra Utsav

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, President's Estate

When: September 15

Timing: 5.30pm & 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

This event at Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri, is a must visit for all the brides and bridesmaids.
What: Wedding Asia Season 2

Where: Taj Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: September 15 & 16

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

