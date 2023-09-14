HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 15
The day of September 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Yaaay, it's finally Friday. And guess what? There's a lot happening across NCR, that you just can't miss! Gear up for a fun-filled day ahead as we fill you in with the best of what's happening in the culture scene:
#TuneIn
What: HT City DLF CyberHub Friday Jam Season 8 ft Jassie Gill & Babbal Rai
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: September 15
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) & Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: September 15
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 14 Dwarka (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: The Millennials
Where: Art Magnum, 60/2C, Yusuf Sarai, Sri Aurobindo Marg
When: September 15 to October 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Kathasutra Utsav
Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, President's Estate
When: September 15
Timing: 5.30pm & 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Asia Season 2
Where: Taj Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: September 15 & 16
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
Entry: Free
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction