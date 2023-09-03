HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 3
The day of September 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Wanna make your Sunday happening but don't know how? Worry not. We've the best suggestions to help you enjoy the day!
#CineCall
What: G20 Film Festival | Hearts and Bones
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 3
Timing: 11am
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Angad Singh Ranyal - Trial Ball
Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: September 3
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Jazbaa ft Javed Ali
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Asian Games Village Complex
When: September 3
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Confluence
Where: Shridharini Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: September 3
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Ghalib In New Delhi
Where: The Laugh Store, 5th Floor, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: September 3
Timing: 3.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Janmashtami Utsav
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Block D, Sector 32, Noida
When: September 1 to 10
Timing: 11am to 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
Entry: ₹30
