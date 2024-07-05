HT City Friday Jam: Are you ready to take the MC Square route tonight?

Rapper MC Square aka Abhishek Bensla’s motto in life, to dream big and achieve them, has earned him a top spot among fans of the genre. Today, he’s ready to welcome an outpouring of love from hip-hop enthusiasts at the hot and happening finale of HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam presented by Cantabil. Rapper MC Square will take to the stage for finale of HT City Friday Jam Season 9 in Gurugram.(Photo: HTBS)

For the Haryana-born rapper, performing in the NCR is like homecoming. “Humesha maza aata hai, kyunki yahan apne log hain. They are the best critics and always like to see you grow,” he says.

All set to bring the house down in Gurugram — a corporate hub — with his hits, the singer-songwriter says, “Main apne rap ke through, corporate walon ko message dena chahta hoon that whatever you’re doing, just keep at it, and whenever you feel burdened amid your busy schedule, just listen to music, and you will feel light.”

The audience can expect him to sing chartbusters like Laado, Ghani Sayaani, Rom Rom, apart from some surprise numbers. “Logon ko jo gaana chahiye hota hai main woh deta hoon. And I love the interaction (during performances) too,” shares the rapper, who stays rooted to his culture — a fact that fetched him accolades in Bollywood too.

“When I started this journey, I wanted to showcase my roots and culture through music. Main gaaon mein pala-bada hoon, aur bachpan se Bollywood dekhte aaya hoon. The industry always seemed away from my reach; I felt it was beyond my dreams. Now, it feels good to be a part of it. I really hope Bollywood ke ustadon ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mile mujhe,” he signs off.

Catch It Live

What: HT City Friday Jam Season 9

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: July 5

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Yellow Line and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

Story by Naina Arora

