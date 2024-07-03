HT City Friday Jam Season 9: Mansa Jimmy mesmerises Gurugram

Last Friday, despite the NCR coming to a standstill due to rains, music lovers flocked to Gurugram for the HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam presented by Cantabil. The evening became a haven where their worries melted away amid the enchanting melodies of singer Mansa Jimmy and her band, with special mention of the mesmerising flautist. Instagram sensation Mansa Jimmy performed songs like Tu Kisi Rail Si, Chupke Se, Sawaar Loon, Raanjhanaa Hua Main Tera, and Ishq Di Baajiyaan, at HT City Friday Jam Season 9.(Photo: HTBS)

The night kicked off with Jimmy delivering soulful hits such as Tu Kisi Rail Si (Masaan; 2015), Chupke Se (Saathiya; 2002), Sawaar Loon (Lootera; 2013), Raanjhanaa Hua Main Tera (Raanjhanaa; 2013) and Ishq Di Baajiyaan (Soorma; 2018). Each performance earned thunderous applause and requests for more mellow tunes, diverging from the usual upbeat rhythms that typically define Friday Jam nights.

The crowd was compelled to jump on their feet and dance away the night to Mansa Jimmy's voice.(Photo: HTBS)

Seeing the audience revel in her music, Jimmy expressed, “I feel blessed. My fans are like family to me. Some have been with me for a decade, witnessing my journey and growth. The struggle was relentless and taught me invaluable lessons. Performing flawlessly today is the result of endless rehearsals. I always say, ‘There’s practice at home, and then there’s performance’. Both are crucial.”

As the mood shifted to Rajasthani folk music, the 28-year-old singer from Nainital (Uttarakhand), encouraged the audience, “Even if you don’t understand the language, vibe with it like we do,” and the crowd enthusiastically complied.

"The vibe here is fantastic... In a live concert, you hear a pure voice. That’s what drew me to Friday Jam." Khushi Chauhan, Delhi-based professional

Closing the evening on a high note, the singer treated the audience to timeless favourites including Jhoom Jhoom Baba (Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki; 1984), Mehbooba Mehbooba (Ajnabee; 2001), Mayari and Dum Mast Kalandar. Music enthusiasts of all ages joined in, showcasing their dance moves with partners, while those rooted to their seats cheered on. Jokingly, Jimmy remarked to the seated audience, “These are the youngsters... you’ve all grown old working your jobs!”

"Tonight wasn’t planned, but I danced my heart out with my husband and son. The way this event is organised, it attracts everyone." Sugandha Somani, Gurugram-based lawyer

Responding to fans’ requests, Jimmy and her band performed additional hits like Chaap Tilak, In Dino (Life In A…Metro; 2007), totaling 10 bonus tracks due to overwhelming audience demand.

Gurjit Singh, a product marketing manager from Gurugram, summed up the night, saying, “My dad is a music lover and follows Mansa, which is why we chose to be here. Sufi music is trending and we love it!”

Story by Naina Arora

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction