HT City Unwind 2026: Jasmine Sandlas, Jazzy B bring a Punjabi tadka to the house at JLN Stadium in Delhi!

Day 1 (February 7) of The fifth edition of Autotope presents HT City Unwind - The Ultimate Food & Music Carnival at Delhi's Jawarlal Nehru Stadium, turned into a high-octane Punjabi dance floor as Jazzy B and Jasmine Sandlas brought swagger, nostalgia and crowd-pulling energy to the main stage, setting the tone for the ultimate food and music carnival. Jasmine Sandlas and Jazzy B brought the house down on Day 1 of HT City Unwind 2026 The back-to-back Punjabi beats kept the audience grooving, jumping, and cheering throughout as the venue turned into a dance floor at Delhi's biggest festival of the year 2026!

Jazzy B turns the ground into a Punjabi dance floor Jazzy B’s set was pure nostalgia-meets-now. The moment he hit the stage, the festival grounds transformed into a full-blown Punjabi dance arena with tracks like This Party Getting Hot, Rail Gaddi, Naag, Gaddi, Dil Luteya and Miss Karda. Between songs, Jazzy B made it clear that Delhi holds a special place in his heart. “Delhi has always been a great audience. The energy Delhi brings gives me more energy. Delhi is my favourite place. From the bottom of my heart, from 1993 to 2026, thank you for supporting me. I love this city,” he said in a tete-a-tete with us. Onstage, he struck an emotional and powerful note, spreading a message of unity and positivity. Speaking in Punjabi, he told the crowd that the biggest religion is humanity, urging everyone to spread love, positivity and peace. “Ik Onkar. Pyaar karo. Bas love love love, my Delhiwalas,” he said, drawing loud cheers from the audience. The mood turned deeply emotional as he spoke about missing the city and launched into Miss Karda, inviting the crowd to sing along. Fans responded with hands in the air and voices loud enough to rival the speakers.

Tech management executive Karandeep Singh travelled all the way from Faridabad just to catch Jazzy B live. His friend, dietician Awastha Sidhana, said she rarely steps out for music festivals. “But Jazzy B had me dancing to Dil Luteya. That song is already reserved for my wedding,” she laughed. For some fans, the wait was worth every second. Pawan Arora, a DU student from Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, said, “I stood in the first row of the fan pit since 5pm just so I could be close to the stage. Jazzy B came at 8pm but no regrets. I would have stood the whole day. Usne bas Mitran De Boot nahi gaya, but the OG Punjabi setlist was fire.” Jasmine Sandlas brings the shararat If Jazzy B brought the nostalgia, Jasmine Sandlas dialled up the sass. Taking over the stage with confidence and charisma, she had the crowd grooving to Nasha, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Devil Yaar Naa Miley, Sip Sip, Laavan, Gulaabi Queen, Shararat and Taras. The singer surprised fans by shooting parts of her music video Illegal Robbery live during the performance. A sea of fans dressed in red turned up, following her Instagram call-out a day earlier. Overwhelmed by the response, Jasmine told the crowd, “I’m so so happy to be here. So thankful to be here. Performing in Delhi is always life changing. Hamesha. Every time I perform in Delhi, it feels special. This time too is just beautiful. I love you, Delhi.” The surprises did not stop there. She brought out actor Ayesha Khan for a special cameo performance during Shararat, sending fans into a frenzy. Ayesha, clearly thrilled, said, “Main saare steps bhool gayi stage pe aake. I’m so glad to be here. I always tell Jasmine, she’s a god’s child.”

The duo returned for an encore, giggling and blushing through the performance as fans cheered them on. Gulabi Queen moments The emotional high point came when Jasmine spotted fans holding up posters declaring their love for their Gulabi Queen. Visibly moved, she broke down on stage, soaking in the affection. Somya Sayal from Pitampura, who works with an event company, said, “I made this poster just for her. It’s all love. Every single line of every song of hers feels like my life.”