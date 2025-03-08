I have my own brand of feminism: Top cop Laxmi Singh

Women leaders in law enforcement perhaps symbolize ‘women power’ the best. On International Women’s Day, we talk to Laxmi Singh, the first woman to be appointed Police Commissioner in Uttar Pradesh. Often referred to as Lady Singham for her fearless attitude, strength, and resolve, Laxmi Singh is currently the Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddha Nagar. An officer of the Additional Director General (ADG) rank, she has brought significant changes to the city, from enhancing police presence to implementing numerous initiatives focused on women's safety. Laxmi Singh has brought significant changes to the city, from enhancing police presence to implementing numerous initiatives focused on women's safety. PhotoCredit: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT

Being a Woman Officer

Singh, hailing from Lucknow, shares, “In a state like UP, it’s difficult to gain acceptance as a female leader — both within the force and in rural areas. Gaining acceptance from the force is crucial because if they don’t respect you as a leader, they won’t be loyal to you. And without loyalty, you can’t lead effectively. To earn their trust, I always lead from the front. In times of riots, I’ve been there, guiding my team. I don’t sit in my office. I work quietly, but I have my own brand of feminism. To achieve that, you need to be tough, set an example, and not yield under pressure. This is true for all officers, but for women officers, it’s 120% more true.”

“In the initial phases, the bosses were not very supportive of female officers, but fortunately, over the years, the leadership has come to accept female officers as their own counterparts. I’m very happy to see that districts, which were once considered unsuitable for women, now have many female officers posted there after me. I hope to create a path for future female generations to feel comfortable both inside and outside the department,” says Singh.

Encounters and Taking Down Mafias

A 2000-batch IPS officer, Laxmi Singh has led numerous sensitive cases, including the Vikas Dubey encounter and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. “I have taken down mafias, dacoits, and notorious criminals, and have been involved in numerous encounters across various districts. However, before taking any action, we engage in rigorous policing—gathering detailed background information and analyzing it carefully to ensure we’re making the right move. I don’t buckle under pressure. Even the system supports you if you are speaking the truth without malice,” says Singh.

Asked if criminals or gangsters take her lightly due to her gender, she responds, “Meri brand of policing hai ki pehle maar lo, fir baat karenge. To jab unko pata hai ki aate hi maregi, phir woh aapke saath panga nahi karte. It’s about the image you create for yourself. They know I am a no-nonsense person."

Medals and Accolades

A hard taskmaster, Laxmi holds herself to the same high standards she sets for others. Her exceptional service has earned her numerous accolades, including the Chief Minister's Excellence Service Police Medal from the UP government, a 9mm pistol from the Home Ministry, and a silver baton from the Prime Minister for her contribution to the computerization of the police system.

An Avid Reader

While preparing for UPSC, Singh pursued a degree in mechanical engineering. “I was very interested in automobiles and how mechanisms work, and since UPSC is a long process, my parents wanted me to take a degree. I said, ‘kuch aur nahi to gaadi hi banvayenge,’” says Singh, who also pursued sociology after ten years in service.

“One should always keep studying something. As you grow as a leader, you must keep reading to upgrade your skills. If you’re leading a force, you need new ideas, and reading opens up new horizons. I studied sociology to bring a change in the system. I read and write to gain insights from all walks of life. Sometimes, a single paragraph or line can hit you and open new doors. I rarely read police-related material unless there is something new,” says Singh. To keep herself fit and manage stress, Laxmi practices cycling, running, yoga, and meditation.

Integrating AI in the Police Department

The topper of her batch and a firm believer in technological advancements, Singh has integrated AI into the police department to shift from reactive to predictive policing. “We’re bringing analytical tools into the UP police through AI, broadening the horizon for predictive policing. Based on incidents, we analyze vulnerable areas to bring about change. Within the next five years, we will have comprehensive predictive policing. However, the recent trend in the West is victim- and trauma-centered policing, which the UN is also advocating. I’m trying to bring that approach here, as it’s a holistic one that requires coordination between departments. The police can’t cater to all kinds of needs on their own,” says Singh.

Facing Challenges Head-On

Singh has no godfather in the system, nor does she believe in groupism. “In UP, people often have political backing, but I’ve been privy to groupism within the department. During those times, I found no one standing by me. But I knew I was doing the right work, and as long as I don’t regret my decisions, I have no reason to be unhappy. Transfers and postings are part of the job. If I’ve been given a side posting, I’ve made the most of it. I honed my professional skills, created infrastructure, and earned recognition for my efforts. You need to have a passion for the work, and I always think of out-of-the-box solutions to get to the root cause of problems,” says Singh, who always stays positive. “I’ve always motivated myself, believing that if it’s dark today, the sun will rise tomorrow. I only compare myself to myself and keep challenging myself. There are no regrets in my life,” says Singh.

Drawing Inspiration from the Cogs and Wheels

Speaking about her inspirations, Singh says they keep evolving. She joined the department because she saw her parents struggling while working for the downtrodden sections of society. “I wanted to get into this job because I saw my parents struggling to help the marginalized. I believed this job could deliver justice and provide immediate assistance, setting things in the right direction.”

Along the way, she has been inspired by the people she’s met and the workings of the department itself. “When I was formulating the Mission Shakti plan, we decided to create female helpdesks at all police stations. The idea was to have someone polite at the reception who could listen to the complainant and offer a glass of water. Some superiors questioned why water was necessary or why we should even write it down. But my concept was to remove the inherent fear of the police station. If someone comes from a faraway place and says, ‘The police made us sit in the station and gave us water,’ it will make them comfortable. Giving water is a sign of respect. Police stations have been tabooed, and I wanted to change that. Why did this idea strike me? Because an elderly woman in a village once told me, ‘Aapke police thane mein to paani bhi nahi milta,’ and that hit me,” says Singh, who emphasized how these inspirations have even shaped her leadership style.