ICC Champions Trophy: Cricket's new anthem Chak De sparks India’s win over Pakistan, powered by Virat Kohli’s heroics!

Cricket lovers are still celebrating India’s thrilling win over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday evening. But even before the match, Mastaane, a Delhi-based band gave enthusiasts a new anthem to cheer Team India. India defeated Pakistan convincingly in the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash on Sunday.(Photo: Instagram)

On Saturday, they covered the title track of the Chak De! India (2007), starring SRK glorifying "Rohit ke chhakke, Kohli ke chauke, Kuldeep ki gugli, Akshar ki firki, and Jaddu ki fielding". This quickly became an Instagram hit, with upwards of 22 million views and 2.7M likes.

Talking to HT City about their cover song going viral, the band's lead singer Deep Thakur shares,"We wanted to show our support for our men in blue and let them know we're with them all the way. Music has a unique power to convey emotions words sometimes can't, and through this song, we aimed to inspire and unite all Indians. And what better anthem to reimagine than 'Chak De!"

Inspired by India's win and the love they received in the comments section, the band went ahead and released a celebratory song in the same spirit on Monday with a cover of Dhoom Dhadaka (Chain Kulit Ki Main Kulii, 2007).

Deep adds, "We knew the song would resonate because cricket is in our hearts. It was made with pure love for the Indian team. We want our song to reach the Indian team as our ode to them, to remind them that the entire country is always chanting for them."

India crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by 6 wickets in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash on Sunday, edging closer to a semi-final spot.

