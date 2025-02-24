IIT Baba apologises for wrong India vs Pakistan prediction in ICC Champions Trophy, says ‘Mujhe mann hi mann pata tha’

Before India’s highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday (February 23), Abhey Singh, famously known as the IIT Baba from Maha Kumbh Mela, had boldly predicted Team India's defeat. IIT Baba apologises after getting trolled for his wrong prediction on India vs Pakistan match (Photos: Instagram)

Not only that, he had asserted that former India skipper Virat Kohli could try his best, but the team would lose, no matter how hard they tried.

And as fate would have it, India thrashed Pakistan by six wickets. As visuals of the victory from Dubai were streamed everywhere, so was the Baba's false prophecy. To add salt to the wound, Kohli ended up scoring the match-winning century, reinstating his status as GOAT.

Baba: It's party time!

Singh knew when he had egg on his face and chose to wipe it with humility. Kind of. Here's the apology he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Social media stans King Kohli

Cricket enthusiasts and King Kohli stans took no longer 0.0001 seconds to rub it in for the Baba.

“Let's catch that IITian Baba now. Bahot bkwas karta hai. Jahan mile ye wahi peL do isko (sic),” wrote one irate user. Another posted, “Think before you speak don’t understand estimate Indian cricket team. Now nobody will trust you. #fakebaba”. Another joked, “IIT Baba kaa career shuru hone ke pehle khatam hogaya”.

Among the most hysterical ones was this user who posted a “conversation” he had with Singh:

The faux-phecy

Granted Baba got a lot of hate. One may wonder, did his remarks warrant this level of trolling? Here's what his original prophecy was:

In his original prediction during a live stream, IIT Baba said, “Iss baar hum harwa denge unko. Tab toh maanoge. Iss baar main pehle se bol raha hun. Iss baar India nahin jeetegi. Ab tum chaahey Virat Kohli ko aur baaki sabko bol do ki aidi-choti ka zor laga ke jeet ke dikhana tum ab. (This time I will make them lose. Then you will believe me. I have been saying this since before. This time India will not win. Now you can tell Virat Kohli or whoever else that they can try their best, but we'll see).”

Well, who's had the last laugh? Team India supporters, that's who!