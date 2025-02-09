India Art Fair 2025: Delhi, take a nose-y dive into a sea of artsy emotions

16th edition of India Art Fair opened in Delhi to a crowded VIP preview that was managed well, as compared to earlier. But today, you can't enter after 2pm!
Once upon a time, one would spot the iconic master, artist Satish Gujral, rolling into the India Art Fair on his wheelchair and commanding instant respect from his fraternity. This year, which marks his centennial birth anniversary, one could only stand reading the late artist’s words written at booth K02: “Painting, sculpture and architecture are manifestations of a single aesthetic...”
The aesthetic with which the organisers have curated this year's fair has made the record breaking 120 exhibitors create a fine balance between different mediums as well as artists. Works of world renowned Anish Kapoor and Ai Weiwei returning to the fair, and placed alongside those of debutant or contemporary artists, is one to prove this point.
Though art is certainly integral here, but so is the experience of viewing it within the environment of a fair. Thank God, quite a few manifestations of the art fair regulars have come true this time as wider alleys, more contemporary artists, and better managed parking/washrooms are being appreciated by many. “There’s something different about the fair this time,” shares Suket Dhir, fashion designer, and artist Kanchan Chander, adds smiling, “This time here’s more space to walk!”
Walking through these alleys lit with creativity, here are some artworks that caught our fancy: