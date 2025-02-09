India Art Fair 2025: Delhi, take a nose-y dive into a sea of artsy emotions

Once upon a time, one would spot the iconic master, artist Satish Gujral, rolling into the India Art Fair on his wheelchair and commanding instant respect from his fraternity. This year, which marks his centennial birth anniversary, one could only stand reading the late artist’s words written at booth K02: “Painting, sculpture and architecture are manifestations of a single aesthetic...” Drawing exhibitors as well as visitors from India and abroad, the India Art Fair has placed a major role in placing Delhi on the global art map. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The aesthetic with which the organisers have curated this year's fair has made the record breaking 120 exhibitors create a fine balance between different mediums as well as artists. Works of world renowned Anish Kapoor and Ai Weiwei returning to the fair, and placed alongside those of debutant or contemporary artists, is one to prove this point.

Though art is certainly integral here, but so is the experience of viewing it within the environment of a fair. Thank God, quite a few manifestations of the art fair regulars have come true this time as wider alleys, more contemporary artists, and better managed parking/washrooms are being appreciated by many. “There’s something different about the fair this time,” shares Suket Dhir, fashion designer, and artist Kanchan Chander, adds smiling, “This time here’s more space to walk!”

Walking through these alleys lit with creativity, here are some artworks that caught our fancy:

Sudarshan Shetty's untitled work from his 1995 solo show, Paper Moon has found its way to the fair this year. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Outdoor project Make-Shift by artist Asim Waqif is created using a second-hand cement truck chassis, drum and scrap metal sourced from Ahmedabad (Gujarat).(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Artist and his art ft GR Iranna!(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Artist Subodh Gupta's installation Mars Kitchen uses stainless steel, plants, and a holographic fan to create the vision of a futuristic kitchen. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Jaya Asokan, fair director, India Art Fair, says, "The quality of the work at the fair is testament to our long-standing commitment to shine a light on Delhi as a global arts hub."

Artist Tapasya Gupta's work titled To New Adventures is crafted using fibreglass, glass, and metal on wood.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Artist P Swamy's untitled work, a figure of Hanuman, is carved out a single piece of wood.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Artist Veer Munshi shows his work, Anantnag (Infinite Springs), which is hand painted on MDF wood. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Quirky at its best: Artist M Pravat's installation is titled I don’t watch you watching this. Drawing on the history of colonialism and urbanisation, this sculpture provides a multi layered viewing experience behind a 15 ft tall glass box. Truly, larger than life! (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

SPOTTED IN ARTY HUES:

Sawai Padmanabh Singh(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Kiran Nadar(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Amitabh Kant(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Meera Ali, Rahul Mishra(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Olivia Fraser with William Dalrymple(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Mira Nair and Feroze Gujral(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

