India mourns shooting legend Jaspal Rana’s sudden death at 49

The Indian sporting fraternity was left shocked on Friday following the sudden death of celebrated shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, at 49. A Padma Shri awardee and three-time Asian Games gold medallist, Rana reportedly fell ill in Munich (Germany) where he had accompanied the Indian team for the ISSF World Cup. Upon landing in India, he was taken to a hospital in Delhi but later succumbed to cardiac complications. Jaspal Rana passed away on Friday morning at a hospital in Saket, Delhi.

Rana had a legendary journey that began at age 12 when he won a silver medal during his national debut in Ahmedabad. Her later went on to study at Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College. Between 1994 and 2006, he secured numerous international accolades for India, including three Asian Games gold medals in 2006. Taking up coaching in 2012, Rana reshaped Indian shooting and was instrumental in mentoring Manu Bhaker, masterminding her historic double-medal triumph at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

His untimely death has triggered an outpouring of tributes. Olympic gold medallist, shooter Abhinav Bindra wrote on X: “Heartbroken to hear about Jaspal Rana’s passing. Jaspal was my teammate, and in many ways, part of a generation that helped shape Indian shooting. He was intense, gifted, and carried the pride of the country every time he stepped onto the range. This is a huge loss for our sport. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, students and everyone whose life he touched.”

Former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir also expressed their condolences via social media. “A champion, a coach and an inspiration to many. Jaspal Rana’s impact on Indian shooting will be felt for generations. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” wrote Dhawan whereas Gambhir posted: “Shri Jaspal Rana was a stalwart of Indian Sports. His passing has a left a huge void. Om Shanti”

Boxer Vijender Singh has also echoed the heart pain of the athletes’ fraternity by writing on X, “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Jaspal Rana ji. His extraordinary contributions to Indian shooting, both as a champion athlete and a mentor, inspired generations of sportspersons. Indian sports has lost a true legend.. Respect Bhaisab”

Speaking to HTCity, PT Usha, president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), says, “First as an athlete, he made India proud, and then as a coach (he did it again by) mentoring Olympian champions... It’s a huge loss for the world of Indian shooting and Indian sports.”

Arjun Babuta, Olympic shooter shares, “I am still in shock. I first met Jaspal sir in 2015, when I first joined the Indian shooting squad. He had his own way of thinking, shooting style, a unique coaching style. In the 1990s, when shooting was almost dying in India, he went out on the court and won a medal at the Junior World Championship that revived the game and set a platform for all of us. Then what he achieved as Manu Bhaker’s coach and by mentoring others will always be special.”

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