Indian Ocean to close HT City Friday Jam S10 on a roaring high in Gurugram

After three weeks of scintillating performances and an electrifying musical extravaganza, the OG rock band Indian Ocean will bring HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam to a fitting close. Indian Ocean is one of the country’s most iconic and popular rock bands. (Photo: HTBS)

Headlining the grand finale with their unmistakable sound, the band is excited to make a roaring comeback to this music festival after years.

Pioneers of India’s fusion rock movement, the group, which last performed at this festival in 2018, shares: “We’re thrilled to be part of the 10th edition of DLF CyberHub and HT City Friday Jam! It’s such a great venue with an amazing audience; we played here seven years ago and had an absolute blast. This time, we are buzzing to perform classics like Kandisa, Bandeh, and Tu Kisi Rail Si, along with new music. Expect a ride from nostalgia to discovery, all in true Indian Ocean style. We can’t wait to see you there!”

The band will blend raga, folk traditions and Indian melodies with rock, jazz and pulsating percussion — their signature experimental style that has long set them apart in the country’s independent music scene. And now, Indian Ocean is excited to set the stage ablaze yet again at the amphitheatre in Gurugram, with a power-packed evening.

Fans can look forward to grooving as the band belts out iconic tracks such as Ma Rewa and Hille Re, among others as the band marks a decade of Friday Jam with a show that promises nothing short of #memories.

