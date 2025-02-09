Menu Explore
Inside the India Art Fair official party at Shalini Passi's home in New Delhi

BySanchita Kalra
Feb 09, 2025 11:02 PM IST

“The energy is electric, as we come together to spark conversations, share insights, and imagine the future of contemporary art,” she says

Art fills every nook and corner of art collector and connoisseur Shalini and her husband Sanjay Passi’s home in the Capital.

Sanjay Passi and Shalini Passi(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Sanjay Passi and Shalini Passi(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

And it’s no wonder that this space, which feels like a living gallery, served as the perfect venue for the official party of India Art Fair party on Friday night.

“It’s an absolute thrill to open my home to such a dynamic gathering for the Official Party of the India Art Fair 2025. This evening is not just a celebration — it’s a vibrant meeting point for some of the most visionary minds in the art world,” Shalini said on the occasion.

She also added, "The energy is electric, as we come together to spark conversations, share insights, and imagine the future of contemporary art.”

The soiree saw presence of artists, curators and collectors from India as well as across the globe engaging in artsy conversations.

