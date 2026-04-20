It all started because I wanted to be taller: DU girl completes round-trip swim across the Palk Strait

What started as a simple attempt to grow taller, driven by the old belief that swimming helps with height, has now brought unmatched laurels for Delhi University student Kamya Bhardwaj. A second-year BSc (Hons) Zoology student at Dyal Singh College, the 19-year-old has set a new record for a non-stop round-trip swim across the Palk Strait, a narrow and shallow stretch of water separating Tamil Nadu in India from Sri Lanka’s Northern Province. Kamya Bhardwaj, standing at 4 feet 11 inches swam 54km from India’s Arichalmunai to Sri Lanka’s Tallaimannar and back in 18 hours and 15 minutes.

Kamya completed the 54 km journey from Arichalmunai in India to Talaimannar in Sri Lanka and back in 18 hours and 15 minutes, beating the previous record of 19 hours and 20 minutes held by swimmer Sujitha Dev Varman. “A lot of swimmer have done the stretch one way, but I wanted to create history so chose to do it to and fro. I had to get through moments of fear, panic and self doubt to complete the expedition. Having started swimming to grow my height when in 4th standard, which did not really work, I started swimming professionally at 13. But, I never thought that one day I will create history. There was a time in my life, a few years back, when I had given up swimming due to repeated injuries, but it was my dad who quit his job and persisted with me. He told me I can complete the Palk Strait mission and he was right,”

With depths under 330 feet, what really made the swim challenging were the high tides, strong opposing currents and the constant risk of jellyfish stings. Her expedition began at 1:30 PM on April 12 from Arichalmunai. She reached Oormala in Talaimannar at 10.35 PM and, without much pause, began the return journey, pushing through the night despite the conditions.

During this stretch, Kamya also had to face one of her biggest fears. Standing at 4 ft 11 inches, the young swimmer proved limitations cannot deter, “I was attacked by a marine fish, which most likely was a jellyfish while swimming at night. The pain was such that I felt I could not go on. A rescue medical team put vinegar on it gave me painkillers, yet the pain was there. But, there was this determination that I could do it.”

At 7.45 AM on April 13, Bhardwaj finally made it back to the shores of Arichalmunai, where she was welcomed with loud cheers from supporters and officials. Now back home, she already has bigger dreams ahead, but for the moment, it is a quick return to everyday life. “I would like to achieve many more such feats, but for now I have to go to college tomorrow and submit my assignments as there is a deadline.”

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