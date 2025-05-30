Italian National Day: A night of lights, music, and unity in Delhi

Even the sultry weather in Delhi didn’t dampen the spirits of dignitaries who gathered on Wednesday for the Italian Republic Day reception at the residence of Italian ambassador Antonio Bartoli. Italian ambassador to India Antonio Bartoli and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Paper fans in shades of Italy’s flag were provided to guests upon arrival, helping them stay cool as they mingled. The atmosphere was lively and festive, enhanced by the Indian Air Force band’s performance of some classic ‘jugalbandi’ tunes.

Another highlight of the evening was when Franz Cerami, a world-renowned artist, presented a specially crafted visual performance for this event. Locus Amoenus promised to be a one-of-a-kind experience of light and sound.

The culinary offerings were a true Italian affair, with dishes such as baked lasagne, tiramisu, and wild mushroom risotto.

Chief guest of the evening, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, began his speech by extending best wishes to the government and people of Italy on the occasion of their National Day. He expressed gratitude for Italy’s solidarity and support to India following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, India’s measured response to the attack, he said: “India gave a firm, resolute and measured response by destroying the relevant terror centers and launch pads. India’s right to defend its people against acts of terror has also been recognised by countries across the world. We believe the world must have zero tolerance for terrorism and cross-border terrorism.”

On the occasion, Bartoli remarked, “This is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the values of democracy. Italy is dedicated to peace and dialogue among nations, which is what the world needs most in these troubled times. The band of the Indian Air Force just played our national anthems, and having them on stage underscores our deep respect for the Indian armed forces and our closeness to the victims’ families. We stand in strong rejection of any form of terrorism.”