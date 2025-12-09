Jashn-e-Rekhta 2025: Gulzar's verses, Divya Dutta's grace, Sukhwinder Singh’s music enchant Delhiites at Baansera Park

Legendary poet, writer, and lyricist Gulzar left Delhites in awe at the recently concluded 10th edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta, held at Baansera Park. As the Friday (December 5) evening opened, the lawns of Mehfil Khana overflowed with every available chair taken, every patch of grass occupied, and yet hundreds standing patiently to hear Gulzar recite his verses in his voice. Legendary lyricist-poet Gulzar was in conversation with actor Divya Dutta at the opening session of recently concluded Jashn-e-Rekhta.

At 91, Gulzar sa'ab – as he is fondly called – spoke to Bollywood actor Divya Dutta while recounting his childhood memories, relationship with his parents, and how poetry became synonymous with his life. Recalling how he lost his mother quite early in his childhood, his voice softened as he said, “Amma itni jaldi mein gayi thi… jaise khuda nazar aaya ho.”

But, Gulzar being Gulzar didn’t leave the night resting in sorrow. His exemplary art at hiding pain to create poetry shined bright when he spoke about Urdu language with just the right hint of wit. “Agar koi fakir bhi behtar Urdu bolta hai, toh woh bhi ek nawab ki tarah dikhta hai,” he said, smilingly, and soon after recited his poem, Yeh Kaisa Ishq Hai Urdu Zubaan Ka.