Jashn-e-Rekhta 2025: Gulzar's verses, Divya Dutta's grace, Sukhwinder Singh’s music enchant Delhiites at Baansera Park
The Urdu language festival opened with a session moderated by Divya Dutta where Gulzar captivated the audience. Singer Sukhwinder Singh left everyone grooving.
Legendary poet, writer, and lyricist Gulzar left Delhites in awe at the recently concluded 10th edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta, held at Baansera Park. As the Friday (December 5) evening opened, the lawns of Mehfil Khana overflowed with every available chair taken, every patch of grass occupied, and yet hundreds standing patiently to hear Gulzar recite his verses in his voice.
At 91, Gulzar sa'ab – as he is fondly called – spoke to Bollywood actor Divya Dutta while recounting his childhood memories, relationship with his parents, and how poetry became synonymous with his life. Recalling how he lost his mother quite early in his childhood, his voice softened as he said, “Amma itni jaldi mein gayi thi… jaise khuda nazar aaya ho.”
But, Gulzar being Gulzar didn’t leave the night resting in sorrow. His exemplary art at hiding pain to create poetry shined bright when he spoke about Urdu language with just the right hint of wit. “Agar koi fakir bhi behtar Urdu bolta hai, toh woh bhi ek nawab ki tarah dikhta hai,” he said, smilingly, and soon after recited his poem, Yeh Kaisa Ishq Hai Urdu Zubaan Ka.
Gulzar’s soulful session made way for singer Sukhwinder Singh’s electrifying stage act. With the first beats of his evergreen chartbuster Chaiyya Chaiyya (from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Dil Se), the park came alive! One after another, his Bollywood hits landed and made the Urdu poetry lovers groove to Bollywood tunes such as Taal Se Taal Mila (Taal), Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire), Nasha Hi Nasha Hai (Short 2000). Each of these increased the adrenaline rush at the concert, and in between the singer paused to smile and thank Delhi for its warmth and madness.
