K-pop group YOUNITE during India debut: We would love to collaborate with Hanumankind

“Honestly, this trip feels unreal,” says lead vocalist Steve, still buzzing with energy after the Delhi show. “It’s our first time in India, and we’ve felt so loved and welcomed,” he adds.

Phones up, glow sticks flashing — the crowd went wild as K-pop boy band YOUNITE hit the stage. The eight-member group that made its India debut at the Rang De Korea event on Saturday, share how thrilled they felt with all the love they received in India.

While the love from fans stole their hearts, the food from streets sealed the deal. On a serious Indian food high, the band members couldn't stop going gaga over all that they ate in Delhi. “We’ve been trying so many curries, and everything’s just so good because of the strong flavours of herbs like cilantro (coriander) used in it,” Steve shares.

Between sound checks and sightseeing, YOUNITE also found time to dive into Indian music. Ask if there’s an artiste they’d want to jam with, rapper Dey jumps in: “We’ve been listening to Hanumankind. Big Dawgs is on repeat. It would be awesome to collaborate with him. I think we could make something really fun together.”

Here's all the action beyond the band that kept the fans of Korean culture entertained: