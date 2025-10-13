Edit Profile
    K-pop group YOUNITE during India debut: We would love to collaborate with Hanumankind

    K-pop boy band YOUNITE made its India debut at Rang De Korea fest. From traditional dances to martial arts and street food, here's how Hallyu wave lit up Delhi.

    Published on: Oct 13, 2025 12:23 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Phones up, glow sticks flashing — the crowd went wild as K-pop boy band YOUNITE hit the stage. The eight-member group that made its India debut at the Rang De Korea event on Saturday, share how thrilled they felt with all the love they received in India.

    YOUNITE members (L-R) Woono, Sion, Hyungseok, Eunho, Steve along with (sitting) Dey, and Kyungmun. (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)
    YOUNITE members (L-R) Woono, Sion, Hyungseok, Eunho, Steve along with (sitting) Dey, and Kyungmun. (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

    “Honestly, this trip feels unreal,” says lead vocalist Steve, still buzzing with energy after the Delhi show. “It’s our first time in India, and we’ve felt so loved and welcomed,” he adds.

    Fans of the K-pop thronged the fest venue flaunting placards to cheer YOUNITE band. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
    Fans of the K-pop thronged the fest venue flaunting placards to cheer YOUNITE band. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

    While the love from fans stole their hearts, the food from streets sealed the deal. On a serious Indian food high, the band members couldn't stop going gaga over all that they ate in Delhi. “We’ve been trying so many curries, and everything’s just so good because of the strong flavours of herbs like cilantro (coriander) used in it,” Steve shares.

    Between sound checks and sightseeing, YOUNITE also found time to dive into Indian music. Ask if there’s an artiste they’d want to jam with, rapper Dey jumps in: “We’ve been listening to Hanumankind. Big Dawgs is on repeat. It would be awesome to collaborate with him. I think we could make something really fun together.”

    Here's all the action beyond the band that kept the fans of Korean culture entertained:

    Many K-pop fans turned up in Korean-inspired outfits to strike a picture-perfect pose. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
    Many K-pop fans turned up in Korean-inspired outfits to strike a picture-perfect pose. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
    The Kukkiwon Taekwondo Demonstration Team wowed the crowd with a power-packed martial arts presentation.
    The Kukkiwon Taekwondo Demonstration Team wowed the crowd with a power-packed martial arts presentation.
    A Korean dance troupe enthralled the audience with its traditional moves.
    A Korean dance troupe enthralled the audience with its traditional moves.
    Attendees enjoy a taste of Korea with local street bites like corn dogs, kimchi and bibimbap.
    Attendees enjoy a taste of Korea with local street bites like corn dogs, kimchi and bibimbap.

    Giving a shout out to fans who made their India debut memorable, singer Eunho says, “Indian fans, you guys are amazing! Keep supporting us and we’ll return to give all this love back to you.”

