Love in bloom: Why Gen Z is swiping right on dating at plant cafes that are the new rage in Delhi-NCR

Forget flashy coffee chains, the new romance hotspots in Delhi-NCR are draped in leaves and vines. With potted palms, bamboo corners, and soft lighting, plant-themed cafés are striking a chord with Gen Z and millennials who are trading in noisy fast-food joints for leafy sanctuaries in this trend called plant dating. Ashu Chaudhary and Tanisha Bagrodia are regulars at plant cafés. Here's capturing them during a date at Noida’s Alma Bakery. (Photo: Raajesh Kashyap/HT)

“Eateries themed around plants are more rejuvenating than the usual four-walled structures with artificial lighting,” says model Ashu Chaudhary, who often heads to green cafés in Noida with his girlfriend, Tanisha Bagrodia. “There’s a natural energy in such places which helps us reset especially after a hectic week of college or work. We end up enjoying each other’s company more than our phones,” adds Tanisha, a recent graduate of Delhi University’s (DU) Dyal Singh College.

Hemabh Gupta and Gahana Thorat feel whenever they meet at plant-themed cafes, they feel more connected and end up talking more.

The aesthetic sensibilities of such spots — hanging plants, wooden furniture, and fresh menus — seem tailor-made for young lifestyles. Noida’s Alma Bakery and Gurugram’s The Big Tree Café are already seeing more first dates (and even returning married couples). “We wanted to curate intimate, cosy corners with maximum freshness. About 400 indoor plants like Areca Palm and Pothos purify the air and create the vibe. We’ve seen couples come on first dates, and later return as married partners,” says Bogusia, co-founder of Alma Bakery & Café.

Even Piyush and Ananya, third-year students at a private college in Rohini, swear by places like Planterie in Panchsheel Park and Garden Lovers in Gurugram. “It feels like the calm of a forest inside the urban jungle. Even an hour here feels like a mini-vacation,” Piyush says.

For others, the aesthetic is the clincher. “To youngsters like me who crave aesthetic hangouts, the design language of such places is part of the appeal. My mum is a huge fan of gardening, and I love lush gardens. A café that brings that vibe indoors is extremely fascinating,” says Nyonika Katiyar, a third-year student of DU’s Lady Shri Ram College (LSR).

Story by Isha Yadav

