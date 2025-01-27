M Pravat's groundbreaking sculptures and installations shine at a showcase in New Delhi

M. Pravat’s solo exhibition, Terraform, at STIR Art Gallery in New Delhi, opened with a positive response drawing art lovers, collectors, and critics alike. M. Pravat

The show presents a powerful mix of sculptures, installations, and paintings that delve into the complex relationship between urban environments and nature.

Pravat’s creative use of materials—such as bricks, stone, pigment, dust, LED lights, and found objects—has resulted in a thought-provoking body of work. The pieces reflect the ongoing tensions between the constructed world and the natural one, capturing a world in constant flux as urban growth and climate challenges collide.

The exhibition offers viewers a glimpse into the complex geo-engineering and development processes that continue to shape modern cities.