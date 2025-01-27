Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

M Pravat's groundbreaking sculptures and installations shine at a showcase in New Delhi

BySanchita Kalra
Jan 27, 2025 12:13 PM IST

The show presents a powerful mix of sculptures, installations, and paintings that delve into the complex relationship between urban environments and nature

M. Pravat’s solo exhibition, Terraform, at STIR Art Gallery in New Delhi, opened with a positive response drawing art lovers, collectors, and critics alike.

M. Pravat
M. Pravat

The show presents a powerful mix of sculptures, installations, and paintings that delve into the complex relationship between urban environments and nature.

Pravat’s creative use of materials—such as bricks, stone, pigment, dust, LED lights, and found objects—has resulted in a thought-provoking body of work. The pieces reflect the ongoing tensions between the constructed world and the natural one, capturing a world in constant flux as urban growth and climate challenges collide.

The exhibition offers viewers a glimpse into the complex geo-engineering and development processes that continue to shape modern cities.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On