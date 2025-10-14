Move over house parties: Restaurants are the new Diwali party hotspots

This Diwali, skip the house party hassle! Celebrations are moving to the hottest restaurants and clubs, offering a vibrant, easy way to celebrate. Just pay an entry fee, show up in your best desi glam, and enjoy a night of gourmet food, Bollywood music, games, and entertainment — no cleanup required! What’s interesting is that these new-age bashes are less about card games and more about a curated, immersive experience (Photo: Jumme Ki Raat/Instagram)

What’s interesting is that these new-age bashes are less about card games and more about a curated, immersive experience. In Delhi, venues such as Mardi Gras, and Koca are setting up the festive rhythm.

At Koca, the goal is to preserve the warmth of a traditional celebration while elevating the setting. Co-founder Shobhit Aggarwal says, “We wanted to re-imagine Diwali, taking it beyond the walls of a home while still preserving its festive spirit with a Sufi-Qawwali performance. Culturally, people today are looking for shared experiences that feel intimate yet elevated, a space where they can celebrate outside their homes without losing the essence of festivity.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Chauhan, founder and director of Mardi Gras, says, “The Diwali party at our venue will come alive with an ambience of togetherness and soulful Sufi performances.”

If you’re more about the culture, Ghoomar Village in Gurugram is offering a lavish, authentic Rajasthani experience with over 20 starters, unlimited entertainment and royal hospitality.

Needless to say, attendees are absolutely pumped about this new trend. For 26-year-old Keshav Ravindran, a Gurugram resident who will be heading to Auro’s Diwali Dhamaka over the weekend, it’s all about leaving behind the stress of logistics. “It’s too much of a hassle to host a Diwali party at home, and look at the logistics, catering, décor, etc. The best is to head to a club with friends and enjoy the season without any fuss,” he notes.

These experiences are perfect for those away from home this festive season, serving as an opportunity to celebrate and create community. To bring the party to a ‘home outside home’, Fort City Brewing in Hauz Khas is hosting a Diwali Rave for those seeking a more high-energy vibe.

“At one8 Commune, we believe in creating a sense of community — a place where people come together over good food, great energy, and shared moments. This Diwali, we’re bringing that spirit alive across all our Delhi-NCR outlets with The Diwali Edit, a celebration designed for everyone who’s looking for that feeling of belonging,” says Sumit Wahal, COO of True Palate Cafe.

HR professional Tvisha Sindwani, who attended such a party at Bohca over the weekend puts it: “The vibe was so lit. We were a group of 6-7 friends and had a blast. We dressed up in ethnic clothes; it felt a bit different to get dressed in Indian wear for a night-out, but the table was set up with candles and diyas, while Bollywood music played in the background.”

A pan-India festive feast The celebration fever isn’t confined to the Capital. From Mumbai and Goa to Rajasthan, the party spirit is alive and well:

Mumbai’s electric energy: Venues like Hylo Kala Ghoda are blending sound and flavour. Mayank Bhatt, founder of All In Hospitality, says, “We’re creating a space that captures the joy of Diwali. Today, people are looking for experiences that blend tradition with energy.” For more low-key options, World of Palates in Nariman Point, is offering a special Diwali menu, while The Square at Novotel Juhu Beach will host a festive brunch.

Royal Rajasthani retreat: In Udaipur, Kuber Singh, co-founder of Abaar, says, “The idea behind hosting pre-festive parties is to blend the spirit of home with Udaipur’s vibrant nightlife. This year, we’re bringing back two back-to-back festive takeovers.” Maheep Singh Rathore, co-founder, Poppy by Royal Repast, is meanwhile hosting a Diwali Rajasthani Sufi Baithak, focusing on the “reverberation of heritage.” In Jaipur, Akshat Chaudhary of Vayu, says that he wanted to re-imagine the festivities with new cocktails and regional delicacies.

Kolkata’s Bollywood glam: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge is presenting a Cal-On’s Pre-Diwali Bollywood Night.

Goa’s beachside bliss: The St Regis Goa Resort offers a unique twist: a magical Diwali with a beachside BBQ, where guests can celebrate under the stars with the sand and sea.