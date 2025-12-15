These bite-sized delights are probably the perfect example of the best things in life coming in small packages. Sugar, spice, and everything iced: The only Delhi NCR cupcake trail you need to follow (Photo: Swans Down Cake Flour)

Now cupcakes may be tiny but crafted with the right hands they deliver big on flavour, creativity, and comfort. From classic vanilla and rich chocolate to adventurous salted caramel or fruit-filled varieties, there's always something for everyone!

What makes Cupcake Day special is not just the dessert itself, but the aesthetic experience of sinking your teeth into some thick and creamy frosting as the cake pop melts in your mouth. So in honour of it being National Cupcake Day today, you may chance upon limited-edition flavors or special discounts, making today the best day to go a little sugar crazy. So go out of your way, follow the aroma of fresh frosting, and let Cupcake Day add a little sweetness to your otherwise very routine Monday.

The Big Chill Cakery Where: Multiple outlets

Top picks: Lemon and blueberry cupcake, red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting, vanilla custard cruffin, malted chocolate cupcake

Price for two: ₹200 (for one order)

Whipped Where: Multiple outlets

Top picks: Assorted cupcake bites

Price for two: ₹800

The Delhi Cupcakery Where: Delivery only

Top picks: Salted caramel cupcake, blueberry cheesecake cupcake, cookies and cream cupcake, Biscoff lush cupcake, Greek limon cupcake, Rocher cupcake, mango and mint cupcake, mascarpone icing tiramisu cupcake, birthday batter cupcake, oh so vanilla cupcake

Price for two: ₹200 (for one order)

Theobroma Where: Multiple outlets

Top picks: Vanilla and blueberry cupcake, strawberry cupcake, chocolate cupcake, Christmas cupcakes

Price for two: ₹400

More options: Elma's in Hauz Khas, Bakingo with multiple outlets as well as online delivery options, Flury's at The Park, Choko La with multiple outlets, Honey & Dough also with multiple outlets and A Vanilla Summer with delivery only.

What's your typical cupcake order?